EU leaders vow support for Ukraine during Kyiv visit

WEB DESK

European leaders expressed their support for Ukraine while meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv yesterday. The visiting leaders vowed to back Kyiv’s candidacy to eventually join the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Premier Mario Draghi addressed a news conference jointly with Zelenskyy.

Amid Ukrainian fears that Western resolve could wane, the visit carried heavy symbolism. France, Germany and Italy have all faced criticism for continuing to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They also expressed concern about millions of tons of grain backed up in Black Sea ports by the conflict saying it could bring worldwide catastrophe.