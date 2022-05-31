FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jun 2022 04:00:41      انڈین آواز

EU leaders agree to ban 90 % of Russian oil imports by year-end

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

European Union (EU) leaders have agreed to embargo most of Russian oil imports into the bloc by year-end. It is a part of new sanctions on Moscow worked out at a summit focused on helping Ukraine. The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea. It allows a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline, a move that was crucial to bring landlocked Hungary on board a decision that required consensus.

EU Council President Charles Michel said, the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia. European Union Chief, Ursula Von der Leyen, the head of the EU’s executive branch, said, the punitive move will effectively cut around 90 percent of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year. Michel said the new sanctions, which needed the support of all 27 member countries, will be legally endorsed by Wednesday.

Michel added that EU leaders meeting in Brussels also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT system and to ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters.

Michel said leaders also agreed to provide Ukraine with a 9 billion-euro tranche of assistance to support the war-torn country’s economy. It was unclear whether the money would come in grants or loans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Shah lays foundation stone for new international sports complex in Ahmedabad

AMN Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah laid a foundation stone for the new international sports ...

PM lauds Kidambi Srikanth for leading Team India to historic Thomas Cup win

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for successfull ...

India to clash with arch-rival Pakistan in first match of Asia Cup hockey Championship today

AMN Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in their first match of the 11th edition of the Asia Cup hock ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart