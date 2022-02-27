EU foreign ministers hold talks to help Ukraine’s armed forces fight back against Russian invasion

AMN/ WEB DESK

European Union foreign ministers are holding emergency talks tonight to discuss ways to help Ukraine’s armed forces fight back against the Russian invasion.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will chair the videoconference, starting at 10.30 PM (IST).

The 27-nation bloc has set up a European Peace Facility, a fund with a ceiling of around 5.7 billion euros , to bolster its military training and support missions around the world.

The meeting comes a day after Germany announced a major shift in policy to send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine.