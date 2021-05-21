EU finalises deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for 1.8 billion doses

AMN / WEB DESK

The European Union’s executive arm finalised a third vaccine contract with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 shot.

The European commission said that the deal, which was agreed on behalf of all 27 EU countries earlier this month, will allow the buying of 900 million doses of the current shots and of a serum adapted to the virus’ variants, with an option to purchase an extra 900 million shots.

The Commission said that the deal with Pfizer-BioNTech stipulates that the production of doses must be based in the EU and that essential components are sourced from the region.

It said that from the start of the supply in 2022, the delivery to the EU is guaranteed.