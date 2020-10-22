EU Council Chief announces informal video conference over COVID-19

AMN/ WEB DESK

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday announced an informal video conference on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic scheduled for October 29 amid a deteriorating epidemiological situation in a number of countries, calling for stepping up joint efforts.

Michel in a Twitter wrote that inviting leaders for an informal video conference on October 29, 2020, on COVID-19. We need to strengthen our collective effort to fight COVID-19.

Europe has been among the regions experiencing a sharp resurgence of new infections since early September, setting new single-day record highs.