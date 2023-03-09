इंडियन आवाज़     10 Mar 2023 12:14:32      انڈین آواز
EU Ambassadors discuss elections, Digital Security Act & freedom of religion with Bangladesh Law Minister

The Ambassadors of the seven European Union (EU) countries held a meeting with Bangladesh Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anisul Huq in Dhaka on Thursday to discuss issues like the controversial Digital Security Act, draft Data Protection Act, Freedom of religion among others, said EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whitley in a tweet.

The European Union Ambassadors from Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Spain and France were led by the Head of the EU Mission in Bangladesh Charles Whitley in the meeting.

The Law Minister told the delegation that the next election will be participatory, free and neutral, said an official press release of the Bangladesh government.

Anisul Huq told the Ambassadors that the government wants all the political parties to participate in it. He said the government will not go out of the constitution over the next general election. He also denied any foreign pressure on Bangladesh relating to the elections scheduled to be held by the year end or early January next year.

