EU agrees to new round of sanctions against Russia on first anniversary of Russia-Ukraine conflict

WEB DESK

The European Union agreed to a new round of sanctions against Russia yesterday, February 24, on the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The package is the tenth to be adopted by the EU member states. The EU diplomats had agreed on nearly all points of the new proposed sanctions.

Sweden, which took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU at the beginning of the year, said, the new measures targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war.

The US also announced yesterday, it was sanctioning hundreds of Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and individuals, specifically targeting entities that helped Russia evade sanctions on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The metals and mining sector in Russia along with arms dealers, technology enterprises and weapons manufacturers are specifically targeted. A dozen financial institutions, including Russia’s largest non-state public bank, importers of microelectronics and producers of carbon fibre, a key component in defense systems, were all hit with sanctions.

