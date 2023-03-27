इंडियन आवाज़     27 Mar 2023 04:58:33      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Etihad Airways resumes operation from Kolkata after three years

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Etihad Airways Resumes Flights to Kolkata, West Bengal with Seven Weekly Nonstop Services

AMN / NEWS

Etihad Airways resumed operation from Kolkata on Sunday operating direct flights from the city to Abu Dhabi seven times a week.

The first flight, EY256, departed from Abu Dhabi at 13:50 local time on March 26th and arrived in Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport at 20:10 local time the same day.

Passengers on the inaugural flight were welcomed with a cake-cutting ceremony and celebration attended by Etihad and Kolkata Airport executives upon arrival. The return flight, EY257, departed from Kolkata at 21:05 local time on the same day, landing in Abu Dhabi shortly after midnight.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue Officer, Arik De, expressed his delight in re-establishing the crucial air link with East India and supporting the growing demand for travel from the region. The flights will be operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring eight seats in Business Class and 150 in Economy.

Etihad Airways passengers flying from Kolkata to the United States can also take advantage of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility in Abu Dhabi International Airport, the only US immigration preclearance service in the region. This service enables passengers to clear US immigration while still in Abu Dhabi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart