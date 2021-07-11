Ethiopia’s ruling party wins national parliamentary election

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity party won Ethiopia national parliamentary election. National Election Board of Ethiopia announced that the ruling party won 410 seats out of 436 in the federal parliament.

This landslide victory assured a second term for the prime minister Abiy Ahmed. Last month’s election was largely peaceful but opposition parties decried harassment and intimidation.

Abiy Ahmed came to power in April 2018 after the former prime minister resigned amid widespread protests. He had taken many steps for political and economic reforms during his tenure but also drawn intense international criticism for his handling of the conflict in the Tigray region has that left thousands of people dead.