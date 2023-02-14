Badminton: India to take on Kazakhstan in Asia Mixed Team Championships at Dubai

AMN

The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 will start today in Dubai.

Spearheaded by PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, India will fancy their chances against Kazakhstan in their opening Group B tie.

The men’s singles will be led by world No. 8 Prannoy and will also have world No. 10 Lakshay Sen.

In men’s doubles, Chirag Shetty will partner Dhruv Kapila in the absence of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who has pulled out of the event due to a hip injury.

The other Indian pair in the men’s doubles is Krishna Prasad Garga and Vishnuvardhan Goud P.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be the lead pair in women’s doubles and will also have Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam as back-up. Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto will be the only Indian pair to shoulder the mixed doubles duties.

Players ranked in the top-10 received direct entries, while the rest of the squad was chosen through selection trials.