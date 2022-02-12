FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ethiopia: Imprisoned senior leaders are on ‘hunger strike’ against poor conditions inside jail

AMN/ WEB DESK

Imprisoned senior leaders of a major opposition party in Ethiopia are refusing meals in protest against poor conditions inside jail. Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) executive committee members Mikael Boran and Kenasa Ayana, and its spokesperson Bate Urgessa, are among those who have been on hunger strike for several days, the party says in a statement.

Some of the leaders are poorly handled and served while others are being deprived of food, water, and other basic humanitarian needs the party says. It says the health of the leaders is deteriorating daily, and their families are unable to visit them.

The authorities have not responded to the accusations.

Most of OLF’s senior leaders have been imprisoned for more than two years on accusations of inciting violence and terrorism. Some of them are behind bars despite court orders for them to be released.

The government has recently released opposition leaders of other political parties to pave the way for a proposed national dialogue.

OLF says it has not been invited to be part of the dialogue and is demanding the release of its leaders to take part in the talks.

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

