इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 11:25:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Estimated reserve of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium ore found in Salal-Haimna areas of J&K’s Reasi district

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that an estimated reserve of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium ore has been found by Geological Survey of India GSI while carrying out mineral exploration project in Salal-Haimna areas of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Mr Joshi said, the report has been handed over to the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, the extractable reserve will be established by the lessee after auction of the block and the likely date of extraction of lithium will also depend upon successful auction of the blocks. The Minister said, the estimated quantum of lithium-ion manufacturing that the reserves can support will be known after lessee has estimated extractable resources. He said, from April 2022 to January 2023 around 209 crore rupees worth of Lithium and over 18 thousand 554 crore rupees worth Lithium-ion was imported in India. Mr Joshi said, the impact on import dependency will depend upon estimation of extractable resources and production once production starts. He said, Lithium resource is not yet established by GSI in any other State except Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عالم اسلام کے نامور مفکر مالک بن نبی پر آئی او ایس کا دوروزہ بین الاقوامی سمینار اختتام پذیر

امریکہ ،قطر، عمان ، بنگلہ دیش، ملیشیا ، انڈونیشیا ، الجیریاا ...

پریس کلب آف انڈیا میں مفت یونانی میڈیکل کیمپ کا انعقاد

یونانی کا فائدہ نہ صرف عام لوگوں کو بلکہ مین اسٹریم سے جڑے لو ...

جاپان کے وزیر اعظم کیشیدہ فومیو، بھارت کے دو روزہ دورے پر نئی دلّی آرہے ہیں

جاپان کے وزیر اعظم کیشدہ فومیو، بھارت کے دو روزہ دورے پر، کل ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart