ESIC decides to implement ESI scheme in all districts of India

The Centre today said the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, ESIC has decided to implement the ESI scheme in all the districts of the country. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said the ESI scheme is notified in all the States and Union Territories, except in Lakshadweep as of the 1st of this month. He said, at present out of a total of 744 districts in the country, the ESI scheme is extended to 609 districts. It includes 483 fully covered districts and 128 partially covered districts under the scheme.

Mr. Teli said, the ESIC provides medical treatment to beneficiaries through its hospitals and dispensaries. He said, in case the prescribed treatment is not available in the ESI hospital, the treatment is provided to ESI beneficiaries through the ESIC-empanelled public and private hospitals in a cashless manner. The beneficiaries are required to follow a prescribed referral procedure to avail of the treatment.