इंडियन आवाज़     14 Mar 2023 02:01:36      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

ESIC decides to implement ESI scheme in all districts of India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

File Pic

The Centre today said the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, ESIC has decided to implement the ESI scheme in all the districts of the country. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said the ESI scheme is notified in all the States and Union Territories, except in Lakshadweep as of the 1st of this month. He said, at present out of a total of 744 districts in the country, the ESI scheme is extended to 609 districts. It includes 483 fully covered districts and 128 partially covered districts under the scheme.

Mr. Teli said, the ESIC provides medical treatment to beneficiaries through its hospitals and dispensaries. He said, in case the prescribed treatment is not available in the ESI hospital, the treatment is provided to ESI beneficiaries through the ESIC-empanelled public and private hospitals in a cashless manner. The beneficiaries are required to follow a prescribed referral procedure to avail of the treatment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

عالمی اقتصادی بحران اور ہندوستانی معیشت

عندلیب اختر جنگ، خشک سالی اور کووِڈ نے ساری دنیا کو نہ صر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart