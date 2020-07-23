Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2020 02:42:36      انڈین آواز

EPFO registers 3.18 lakh new subscribers in May 2020

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has said that the subscriber base for Employees’ Provident Fund Organization- EPFO has grown by 3.18 lakh new net members during May 2020. It has registered 218 per cent month on month growth.

The Ministry said, despite the lockdown, around one lakh net new subscribers were added to social security schemes of EPFO in April 2020. The Ministry said, the provisional payroll data published by EPFO on 20th of this month reveals that net new enrollments started making headway for most industry classifications in May.

The Ministry said, the subscriber base growth is on account of increased number of new subscribers, lower exits and higher rejoining by exited members. It said, the new subscriber joining increased by 66 per cent from 1.67 lakh in April to 2.79 lakh in May 2020. In addition, the exits from EPFO subscriber base declined by nearly 20 per cent from 2.97 lakh in April to 2.36 lakh in May this year. The Ministry said, new establishments registered with EPFO also witnessed a growth of around 72 per cent with eight thousand 367 new establishments registering in May and compared to four thousand 853 establishments in April 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India has good chance to win Hockey Medal at the Olympics: Vasudevan Baskaran

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It has been 40 years since India won Hockey Gold in the Olympic. Vasudevan Ba ...

Football: Ace striker Sunil Chhetri urges Indian Women’s Team to prepare for AFC Asian Cup

File photo Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Men's team Captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday exhorted the Indian ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!