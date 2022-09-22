FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Sep 2022 01:21:20      انڈین آواز

EPFO adds more than 18 lakh net subscribers in July 2022

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 18 lakh 23 thousand net members in July this year registering a growth of 24.48 percent in comparison to the same month of the last year, 2021.

The provisional payroll data of EPFO reflects that more than 10 lakh new members out of 18.23 lakh members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time.

According to the data, more than 57 percent are from the age group of 18 to 25 years in the 10.58 lakh new members added in July this year. The data shows that first-time job seekers are joining the organized sector workforce in large numbers.

Among the total new members joining EPFO in July, enrollment of the female workforce was recorded 27.54 percent, which is the highest in the last 12 months. This indicates that female participation is rising in the organized workforce.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Lead National TT; Gujarat  Men,Bengal Women clinch Gold

 Harpal Singh Bedi Surat, 21 Sept : Favourites Gujarat  blanked  Delhi 3-0 while defend ...

National Games TT: Gujarat men face Delhi, Maharashtra Women meet Bengal for Gold

Harpal Singh Bedi Surat, 21 September : Favourites Gujarat chalked out an easy 3-0 victory over  ...

ICC T20I Rankings: India batter surpasses Pakistan captain Babar Azam, bags No.3 spot

International Cricket Council Wednesday released rankings for batters in men's T20 International. India's Sury ...

خبرنامہ

“خواتین صنعت میں قائدانہ کردار ادا کریں “

ملیحہ اختر صنعت اور کاروبار میں خواتین کی عدم شراکت داری پر ...

ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کی آمدنی غیر مسلموں سے کم کیوں ہے؟

جاوید اخترسماجی امور کے حوالے سے سرگرم بین الاقوامی تنظیم آک ...

بینک مقامی زبان کو ترجیح دیں: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نے بینکوں سے کہا کہ وہ یقینی بنائیں کہ فرنٹ لائن ع ...

MARQUEE

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart