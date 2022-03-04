FreeCurrencyRates.com

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav delivers national statement on 50th session of UNEP in Nairobi

AMN/ WEB DESK
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav has said, UN environment programme must serve to strengthen international cooperation and encourage collective action to address the major environmental challenges. The Minister delivered national statement on the 50th session of  United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi today.

Mr. Yadav said, India has been engaging with UNEP since 1972, dealing with critical environmental challenges. He said, UNEP is one of the leading global voices on environment and UNEP should turn to paying greater attention to the question of the means of implementation. He added that provision of finance, technology transfer and capacity building would ensure that implementation of these agreements is not a mere burden for developing countries but a pathway to a greener and healthier planet.

