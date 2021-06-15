Engineers bats for Assam power reforms

T Navajyoti / Guwahati

Appreciating the State government in Dispur for the recent actions to improve the power sector scenario in Assam, a forum of graduate engineers urges the chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to take a comprehensive initiative so that the government-run power companies can perform efficiently.

Lauding CM Sarma’s decision to reorganize the managements of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) and Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Ltd (AEGCL), All Assam Engineer’s Association (AAEA) also expresses hope that the new authorities would function responsibly.

Mentionable is that Sarma, in presence of State power minister Bimal Bora, State chief secretary Jishnu Baruah, top officials of three government sponsored power companies with other dignitaries, recently emphasized on designing modalities to increase the revenue generations along with quality services to the consumers.

Expressing his concern over revenue losses, Sarma asked the power companies to be innovative and look for ways to increase the profits. He cited about some fraudulent consumers adopting dubious methods to reduce their electricity bills and many avoiding due payments,which has caused a huge loss. He directed the power companies to design modalities and plug the loopholes.

The AAEA agrees that the definition of fraudulent consumers should not be limited to the house-hold consumers alone as many big industry owners are suspected to be involved with such evil practices. Moreover, a sustained cooperation from many electricity officials/workers to those high profile consumers cannot be ruled out, claimed the forum insisting on necessary vigilances against such

anomalies.

“Assam government should consider enhancing the production of electricity to meet the peak-hour demand (nearly 2000 mega watt) ofconsumers. It should also rigorously explore newer fields of renewable and clean technology like solar and wind power,” observed an AAEA statement adding that the transmission and distribution losses must be minimized.The government (in consultation with the Centre) may think of endorsing the energy efficient DC (direct current) electricity distribution system, stated the forum adding that it becomes now very popular in European countries which overlooks the century old AC (alternating current) technologies primarily for the matter of energy efficiency.

“Most of our home appliances like computers, televisions, mobile phones, music systems, battery operated baby toys, inverters, LED bulbs, electric vehicles, etc run on DC and hence each of these items needs an AC-DC electricity converter in it for working,” said the statement signed by AAEA president Er Kailash Sarma, working president Er Nava J Thakuria and secretary Er Inamul Hye.

Furthermore, the solar energy is generated as DC power only, pointed out the statement, endorsed by Er Achinta Bezbarua, Er Vavani Sarma, Er Bhaskar J Barua, Er Alok Das, Er Rajiv Sarma and Er NK Haloi, adding that the wind power can be produced in both AC or DC modes and all the motor run home appliances like washing machines, fans, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, mixer-grinders, chimneys, dish washers, can be operated by a DC source with prescribed vaults.