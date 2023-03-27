इंडियन आवाज़     27 Mar 2023 01:44:45      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ended Muslim quota as it was unconstitutional: Amit Shah

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

The Karnataka government scrapped the 4% reservation given to Muslims as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not believe in appeasement politics, Union minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, describing the quota as constitutionally invalid.

Union minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Karnataka government scrapped the 4% reservation given to Muslims as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not believe in appeasement politics. He described the quota as constitutionally invalid.

On Friday, Karnataka hiked the reservation given to the Lingayat, Vokkaliga communities but scrapped a separate quota for Muslims in a politically significant move just months before high-stakes assembly elections are due.

Shah said the previous government led by Congress gave the reservation for the Muslim community for political gains. “The reservation for minorities is not Constitutionally valid. There is no provision in the Constitution to give reservation based on religion,” he said, while addressing two rallies — in Gorata village in Bidar district and Gabbur in Raichur district.

In Friday’s decision, the 4% reservation for Muslims under the OBC quota was scrapped and distributed equally among the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities.

Lingayats, who make up 17% of the state, and Vokkaligas, who comprise 15%, are two of Karnataka’s most powerful communities and their backing is critical across a large swathe of constituencies. The ruling BJP is looking to retain power by staving off a challenge from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

“The BJP does not believe in appeasement. So, it decided to change the reservation,” Shah said.

The state government led by HD Deve Gowda, in 1994, fixed the reservation for Muslims in the state at 4%, and an order to this effect was passed in 1995.

The state has four categories of other backward classes — 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B based on economic, social and educational status. These communities get preferential reservations in jobs and educational institutions based on the categories. The 2A category includes the most backward, followed by 2B, 3A and 3B.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart