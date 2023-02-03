Eminent Film Maker, Dada Saheb Phalke Awardee K. Vishwanath ‘Kalatapasvi’ passes away

AMN / WEB DESK

Legendary filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee K. Viswanath passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 92.

According to his family members, he was suffering from age-related issues for the past some time.

Popularly known as Kalatapasvi, Viswanath was born in 1930 in Andhra Pradesh and gained popularity in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. He made 50 movies since 1965 and was a celebrated filmmaker.

He received the highest recognition in Indian Cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2016. Starting his career in films as a sound artist, Viswanath directed award-winning films like Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swati Mutyam Saptapadi, Kaamchor, Sanjog and Jaag Utha Insaan in his long career. He debuted as a director with the film called Aatma Gowravam and won the state government’s prestigious Nandi Award for the best feature film.

He received Padma Shri in 1992, five National Awards, and 20 Nandi Awards besides 10 Filmfare trophies including the Lifetime Achievement award.

Viswanath also ventured into mainstream acting, working in movies like Swarabhishekam, Pandurangadu and Narasimha Naidu among others.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy expressed their condolences over the demise of Viswanath.