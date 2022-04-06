Emergency revoked in Sri Lanka

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has revoked the state of emergency which was declared on April 1, amid widespread protests following the nation’s economic crisis. In a gazette notification, Mr Rajapaksa said the emergency rule ordinance would stand revoked from midnight last night.

The entire cabinet has resigned and the ruling party lost its majority in Parliament. In another setback, Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned yesterday a day after his appointment and ahead of crucial talks scheduled with the International Monetary Fund for a loan programme.

On Monday, Mr Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet and sought to form a unity government.

UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) has urged Sri Lankan authorities to find a solution to the country’s economic and political challenges.