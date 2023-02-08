इंडियन आवाज़     08 Feb 2023 03:55:03      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Emergency relief assistance sent by India to Syria handed over to authorities at Damascus Airport

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The relief material, equipment and personnel, sent by India as humanitarian assistance has reached Turkiye and Syria. Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, in a tweet said, two Indian Airforce aircrafts carrying an field hospital for a 30 bedded medical facility have reached Adana in Türkiye. He said, Indian team of medical specialists will contribute to relief efforts underway.

 In another tweet, Dr Jaishankar said, the second C-17 Globemaster III heavy lift aircraft of Indian Airforce reached Sanlıurfa in Türkiye, late last night. The Minister said, this is an ongoing operation and MEA would be posting updates.

Meanwhile, the emergency relief assistance sent by India to Syria was handed over to the Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment of Syria Moutaz Douaji at Damascus Airport this morning. The consignment consisting emergency medicines and equipments including portable ECG machines, patient monitors and other essential medical items was sent through a special aircraft of Indian Airforce yesterday.

Sources said the relief material sent include self-contained search and rescue units of NDRF numbering over 100 personnel, with their equipment, vehicles and dog squads. These units have specialized equipment for detection, location, access and extrication. They are able to conduct collapsed structure search and rescue (CSSR) operations. The assistance also includes equipment and 99 personnel to set up a 30-bed medical facility in field operation conditions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

ترکی میں 7 اعشاریہ 8 شدت کا زلزلہ آنے سے 500 سے زیادہ افراد کی ہلاک

ترکی کے جنوبی حصے میں آج سات اعشاریہ آٹھ شدت کا شدید زلزلہ آن ...

پاکستان کے سابق صدر جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف انتقال کرگئے

پاکستان کے سابق صدرِ پاکستان جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف طویل علالت ک ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart