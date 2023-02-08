Emergency relief assistance sent by India to Syria handed over to authorities at Damascus Airport

AMN/ WEB DESK

The relief material, equipment and personnel, sent by India as humanitarian assistance has reached Turkiye and Syria. Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, in a tweet said, two Indian Airforce aircrafts carrying an field hospital for a 30 bedded medical facility have reached Adana in Türkiye. He said, Indian team of medical specialists will contribute to relief efforts underway.

In another tweet, Dr Jaishankar said, the second C-17 Globemaster III heavy lift aircraft of Indian Airforce reached Sanlıurfa in Türkiye, late last night. The Minister said, this is an ongoing operation and MEA would be posting updates.

Meanwhile, the emergency relief assistance sent by India to Syria was handed over to the Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment of Syria Moutaz Douaji at Damascus Airport this morning. The consignment consisting emergency medicines and equipments including portable ECG machines, patient monitors and other essential medical items was sent through a special aircraft of Indian Airforce yesterday.

Sources said the relief material sent include self-contained search and rescue units of NDRF numbering over 100 personnel, with their equipment, vehicles and dog squads. These units have specialized equipment for detection, location, access and extrication. They are able to conduct collapsed structure search and rescue (CSSR) operations. The assistance also includes equipment and 99 personnel to set up a 30-bed medical facility in field operation conditions.