Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Hate can have no safe harbor in America, says President Joe Biden after murder of six Asian-Americans
India crosses landmark milestone of 4 crore Covid vaccinations
US Defence Secy Lloyd James Austin calls on PM Modi; discuss defence ties & stability in Indo-Pacific region
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2021 03:45:03      انڈین آواز

Embassy of India, Seoul launches the ‘Festival of Independence’ India@75

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Embassy of India, Seoul launched the ‘Festival of Independence’ India@75 – the 75 Weeks Celebrations on Friday. During the ceremony, a Video Message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was screened which was delivered at the inauguration of the curtain raiser activities of the “India@75” at Sabarmati, Gujarat (India) on March 12 at the inauguration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – the festival of Independence. Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India as the Guest of Honour, expressed happiness at the engagement of people of India in this ‘Festival of Independence’, and said this festival will assume the form of a mass movement by the time it completes 75 weeks.

On this occasion, Mr. Hwang Hee, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Republic of Korea gave the Congratulatory remarks highlighting the long cultural and historical ties between the two countries. He also shared the common struggle of the people of India and Korea against their colonial rulers. “As companions who went through same hardship and challenges, the long standing history of trust and solidarity between India and Korea is opening a new Chapter of Hope in our shared journey”, said the Minister.

Sripriya Ranganathan, Ambassador of India to Republic of Korea gave the welcome remarks and highlighted the principle of democracy, social justice and equality and the inclusiveness of the Indian society. A dance and musical rendition by the artists from India were also screened during the event. India shares its Independence Day, August 15, with the people of the Republic of Korea.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Table Tennis: Sharath and Manika enter mixed doubles final at Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament

ACHANTA SHARATH KAMAL of Team Chennai Lions during the Second Semi Final match of the Ultimate Table Tennis Le ...

Udayan Mane wins Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / Gurugram Pune’s Udayan Mane, carded 3-under 69 last round and with a total of 14-unde ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz