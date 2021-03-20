Embassy of India, Seoul launches the ‘Festival of Independence’ India@75

AMN/ WEB DESK

Embassy of India, Seoul launched the ‘Festival of Independence’ India@75 – the 75 Weeks Celebrations on Friday. During the ceremony, a Video Message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was screened which was delivered at the inauguration of the curtain raiser activities of the “India@75” at Sabarmati, Gujarat (India) on March 12 at the inauguration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – the festival of Independence. Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India as the Guest of Honour, expressed happiness at the engagement of people of India in this ‘Festival of Independence’, and said this festival will assume the form of a mass movement by the time it completes 75 weeks.

On this occasion, Mr. Hwang Hee, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Republic of Korea gave the Congratulatory remarks highlighting the long cultural and historical ties between the two countries. He also shared the common struggle of the people of India and Korea against their colonial rulers. “As companions who went through same hardship and challenges, the long standing history of trust and solidarity between India and Korea is opening a new Chapter of Hope in our shared journey”, said the Minister.

Sripriya Ranganathan, Ambassador of India to Republic of Korea gave the welcome remarks and highlighted the principle of democracy, social justice and equality and the inclusiveness of the Indian society. A dance and musical rendition by the artists from India were also screened during the event. India shares its Independence Day, August 15, with the people of the Republic of Korea.