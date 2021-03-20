Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Embassy of India at Beijing kickstarts India@75 celebrations

Embassy of India Beijing kickstarted India@75 celebrations with belated Vishwa Hindi Diwas celebrations today which was attended by the Chinese students studying Hindi in different Chinese universities, their Hindi teachers and members of the Indian community in Beijing. Ambassador Vikram Misri read Prime Minister’s message on Vishwa Hindi Diwas.

He said that Hindi is one of the top spoken languages in the world and Vishwa Hindi Diwas is an occasion to promote Hindi and celebrate its popularity at global level.

A video celebrating India’s achievements since Independence was played on the occasion to celebrate the 75 years of India’s Independence – “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The celebrations of 75 years of India’s independence – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav could not have got a better start when Chinese academicians and students joined embassy officials and Indian community to celebrate Vishwa Hindi Diwas.

Chinese teachers and students termed Hindi as an important medium to understand India’s culture and emphasised on its role in building bridges between India and China.

Professor Jiang Jingkui, a renowned Chinese authority on Hindi language and spearheading the efforts to promote and popularize Hindi in China told Prasar Bharati, Beijing that efforts are underway to establish 4 more national level centres for studies related to India, specially Hindi by the end of this year in addition to existing two centres at Peking University and Shenchen University.

At present, around 500 chinese students are studying hindi in around 17 universities in China.

Indian community, students from Peking University and Chinese friends presented cultural performances in Hindi language highlighting the role of language in enhancing people to people exchanges.

