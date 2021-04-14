India fast-tracks emergency approvals for foreign COVID19 vaccines
Govt rules out any shortage of Covid19 vaccine in India
15 Days strict restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, CM says he will not term it lockdown
Norway raises alarm over unhindered exploitation of dual use technology by Pakistan
इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2021 03:45:56      انڈین آواز

Eliminating TB from India to have deeper ramifications for whole world: Dr. Harshvardhan

Staff Reporter

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Tuesday said that eliminating Tuberculosis- TB from India is not only important for the country but also has much deeper ramifications for the whole world. Dr. Harsh Vardhan said this while addressing the Tuberculosis Technical Consultants Network Teams in New Delhi today through video conference.

The Tuberculosis Technical Consultants Network Teams comprised of WHO-National Professional Officers for TB and consultants from across the country. He said, as proper diagnosis and prompt treatment are key to TB elimination, the consultant network must now focus on both detecting cases early and preventing the emergence of new cases.

The Health Minister also stressed on the need to create a scalable and replicable model at the earliest at the grassroots. He said, the Success of the TB Jan Andolan solely depends on activities reaching grassroots population and action has to pivot around States and most importantly, in hard-to-reach areas. Dr Harsh Vardhan also congratulated World Health Organisation-WHO for their continued support to India in its journey to eliminate TB by 2025. He said, one UT, Lakshadweep and one District Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir have been declared as TB free.

The Indian Awaaz