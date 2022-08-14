FreeCurrencyRates.com

14 Aug 2022

Elections for new Congress President soon

Madhusudan Mistry submits final list of AICC delegates to Congress Chief

Our Correspondent / New Delhi

The ground work for electing new AICC President has been completed as Mr Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman, Central Election Authority, CEA has submitted the final list of AICC delegates alongwith PCC delegates and members from across the states to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

CEA has also proposed schedule date for the holding of election for next Congress President but final decision on dates will be taken by Congress interim report President, Sonia Gandhi, said a source.

As Congress Party is embarking on 150 days of “Bharat Jodo Yatra” from September 7 covering 3000 km across India, so there is a possibility that party will conclude elections before Sep 7.

The new Congress President will led Bharat Jodo Yatra in which leaders will walk 20 km per day for 150 days covering 3000 km, said a senior Congress leader.

After, Rahul Gandhi resigned from Congress President in September 2019 taking moral responsibility for the poll debacle the Congress Party is without full time President and Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi is leading the party as interim Chief.

The election for the Congress Party takes place after five years, it was last held in December, 2017 when Rahul Gandhi was unanimously elected AICC President but after one and a half years Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post.

Interestingly, it remains to be seen that wether any member from Gandhi family will take the responsibility of leading the party or any non Gandhi takes the responsibility, as former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had voice his opinion to make next Congress President from not Gandhi family.

Leaders from G 23 group in the Congress Party had in the past raised many issues with regard to Organisations and particularly with the style of functioning of former Congress President.

All eyes will be on who is the next AICC President leading from the front for General Election 2024.

