Electioneering underway in Meghalaya

The electioneering is underway in Meghalaya as major parties are making all-out efforts to woo the electors in their favour. Top leaders of all major parties are descending to Meghalaya for the last leg of the campaigning in support of their respective candidates, as the day of the poll draws close. The polling will be held on the 27th of this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an election rally at Tura in the West Garo Hills district on Friday.

Meanwhile, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi said that his party is committed to fighting against unemployment and rising prices in Meghalaya. Addressing an election rally at Malki point Ground in Shillong, he said corruption-free Meghalaya will be achieved if Congress is voted to power. Speaking about five assurances that Congress proposed for Meghalaya, he assured that single mothers below the poverty line will be provided with 3000 rupees per month while assuring one job to each house and making Meghalaya a drug-free State. He further expressed commitment to protecting the language, culture, and history of Meghalaya.

About 70 crore rupees worth of cash and kind have been seized so far in the poll-bound Meghalaya. State Chief Electoral Officer Fredrick Roy Kharkongor said that it is 20 times more than that of seizures reported in 2018.

He said, the majority of seizures are drugs and narcotics. He added that huge seizures were reported due to combined efforts by Central and State agencies ever since the model code came into being. A strong message has been given to the perpetrators that the menace can be addressed to a large extent if the authorities join hands with strict vigil and regulations, said Mr. Kharkongor.