Electioneering in full swing for last phase of elections in Manipur

AMN

Campaigning for the second phase of assembly polls have intensified in Manipur with most of the political parties leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

Ninety-two candidates are in fray in 22 assembly constituencies of ten districts of Manipur in the second phase polls. More than eight lakh thirty-eight thousand voters will decide the fate of these candidates. The polling will be held on March 5 at 1247 polling stations.

Among the ten districts which polling will be conducted in the second phase, eleven assembly constituencies are in three valley districts. The remaining eleven assembly constituencies are spread across seven hills districts of Manipur. The Naga community-based political party- Naga People’s Front is contesting in ten seats in hills districts while BJP filed its candidates in all assembly constituencies. The political scenario in hill districts in Manipur is very different from valley districts.

Therefore, all the political parties have been trying their best to woo the voters. Meanwhile, BJP leader Narendra Modi interacted with party workers through video conferencing this morning and appealed to the party workers to get ready for second-phase polls. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah also arrived in Imphal on a one-day visit to Manipur and he addressed a political rally in Thoubal district today.