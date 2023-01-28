Electioneering gears up for upcoming elections in Tripura

WEB DESK

In the poll bound Tripura, electioneering is gearing up for the upcoming elections to the 60-seat state assembly. Ruling party BJP and opposition Congress, Left parties on Friday held rallies, squatting and door-to-door canvassing across the state.

Election officials said that 76 candidates filed their nominations till date. The last date of submission of nomination is 30th January. The state will go to polls on 16th February.

The Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte said that security checking has been intensified across the state. Police seized 5 lakh rupees from a car in Gomati district on Friday.AI