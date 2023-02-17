Electioneering gains momentum in Meghalaya and Nagaland

AMN

Star campaigners and senior leaders of political parties are not leaving any stone unturned to garner the support of the electorates in Meghalaya. Senior leaders of all political parties are on a whirlwind tour of poll-bound areas. Polling will be held on 27th February in all 60 assembly constituencies in the state.

Election campaigning has gained momentum in Nagaland which is going to polls on February 27. A host of star campaigners from the Centre will arrive in Nagaland today to campaign for the BJP candidates in various districts. BJP Star Campaigners Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh will be campaigning today at different parts of Nagaland for its candidates.