इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2023 07:07:31      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Electioneering gains momentum in Meghalaya and Nagaland

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Star campaigners and senior leaders of political parties are not leaving any stone unturned to garner the support of the electorates in Meghalaya. Senior leaders of all political parties are on a whirlwind tour of poll-bound areas. Polling will be held on 27th February in all 60 assembly constituencies in the state.

Election campaigning has gained momentum in Nagaland which is going to polls on February 27. A host of star campaigners from the Centre will arrive in Nagaland today to campaign for the BJP candidates in various districts. BJP Star Campaigners Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh will be campaigning today at different parts of Nagaland for its candidates.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart