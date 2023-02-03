Electioneering gaining momentum in Tripura, Meghalaya & Nagaland

AMN

Electioneering is intensifying in poll-bound Tripura. The frontline campaigners of the BJP which includes the party’s national president J.P. Nadda will address election rallies at Amarpur and Pabiacherra.

Apart from Mr. Nadda, another campaigner, Union Minister Smriti Irani will also address election rallies for the party candidates at Nalchar and Town Bordowali. Incumbent Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Dr. Manik Saha is contesting from Town Bordowali in a multi-cornered fight.

Other campaigners of the BJP who will hold election rallies in the state are cine star Mithun Chakraborty, Union Minister of state, Pratima Bhowmik, Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and Locket Chatterjee.

After the last day of withdrawal of candidature yesterday, a total of 259 candidates have now been left in the fray for the February 16 polls. The counting of votes will take place on the 2nd of March along with Meghalaya and Nagaland.