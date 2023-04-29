Electioneering gaining momentum for Assembly polls in Karnataka

AMN

The campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections has gained momentum as top political leaders from different political parties conduct public meetings and road shows in the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on April 29 sought votes for Karnataka to reap the benefits of a double-engine Government. Addressing a public rally in Humnabad in Bidar district of Karnataka this morning, Senior BJP leader Mr. Modi said Double engine government means better coordination between Centre and State, faster implementation of the projects, a better inflow of FDI, and better investors confidence.

The Prime Minister informed that during the Congress Government FDI inflow to Karnataka was 30,000 crore rupees per annum which under BJP has gone up to 90,000 crore even during Covid and war. There were 60 irrigation projects pending since decades in Karnataka which were completed by the Double engine government. He gave figures to show an increase in the construction of housing, piped water under ‘har ghar nal’ scheme, and production of millets and ethanol benefitting the farmers.

He accused the Congress party of playing negative and appeasement politics. Giving a count of abuses hurled by the Congress party, he said till now Congress has abused him 91 times. He charged that Congress has a history of abusing others including Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar. Mr. Modi added that both Congress and JD(S) want power and BJP wants to serve people.

Addressing a public rally in Malavalli of Mandya district today, Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge sought votes to protect democracy and Constitution given by Dr. Ambedkar. He blamed the BJP government for misusing ED and CBI and muting their voice in the Parliament. Mr. Kharge said that the poor and deprived will benefit from five guarantees given by the Congress. The guarantees include 200 units of free electricity, 10 kgs of free rice to the poor, and a monthly allowance to the unemployed. He added a Victory to Congress in Karnataka will usher in political change across the country.