Election process begins for Gujarat Assembly Elections with issuance of Notification for first phase polling

The process of filing the nominations for the first phase of assembly elections began inGujarat today, November 5, after the election commission issued a notification for the first phase of the polls.

Voting will be held in 89 assembly seats of Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat in the first phase. Candidates can file their nomination forms for the first phase till 14 November. Meanwhile, political activities are gaining momentum in the wake of the assembly polls.

The Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party launched the Agresar Gujarat campaign today to receive suggestions from the public for its manifesto. The Party is also finalizing the names of its candidates for the coming polls. The three-day state parliamentary board meeting being chaired by Union Home Minister Amit shah will conclude today.

Meanwhile, Veteran state BJP leader and former state health minister Jay Narayan Vyas resigned from the party today. However, he has not yet joined any political party. Congress party has also received a setback after senior congress leader and the secretary of the All India Congress Committee Himanshu Vyas quit the party today.

Aam Aadmi Party has also geared up its political activities to reach out to people ahead of the polls. Delhi CM and National Convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan will participate in Tiranga Yatra today at various places in Kutch and Ahmedabad respectively.

