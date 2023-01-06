FreeCurrencyRates.com

Election for Delhi MCD mayor could not be held due to ruckus during MCD meeting

AMN/ WEB DESK

The election for Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor could not take place today due to a ruckus during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting. At MCD House in the national capital, the newly elected councilors of BJP and Aam Aadmi Party resorted to sloganeering against each other. The chaos broke out over the swearing-in of ten nominated councilors. The meeting abruptly ended following ruckus.

Meanwhile, BJP and AAP have criticised each other over the chaos. The two parties also accused each other of physical assault of their councilors. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said AAP members created chaos during the oath taking ceremony of the nominated councilor started. She said Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has exercised his power and nominated people and Chairperson to the MCD. The Minister alleged that there was a conspiracy not to allow smooth conduct of the meeting.

On the other hand, AAP alleged that there was an attempt to allow nominated members to vote which is prohibited in the Mayor election. Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that BJP wants to capture the MCD despite losing in polls. The AAP had fielded Shelly Oberoi for the Mayor post and Aale Mohammad Iqbal for Deputy Mayor. BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta for the Mayor and Kamal Bagri for Deputy Mayor post. In the recently held civic polls, AAP bagged 134 seats and BJP got 104 seats while Congress bagged nine seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. 

