Election Commission to depute special observers to ensure proper deployment of forces in Tripura

Orders removal of 3 cops

AMN / NEW DELHI

In view of the Assembly Election in Tripura, the Election Commission has decided to depute three special observers to ensure proper deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces CAPF in the state. The decision was taken in connection with the alleged attack over state Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar.

The Commission has asked the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Tripura to explain, as to why the situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the State. It has directed them to suspend and immediate removal of SDPO, Jirania sub-division, West Tripura, Officer-in-charge of Rani Bazar Police Station and Jirania Police Station. The Commission directed them to ensure level playing field for all political parties and to initiate strict action against partisan officers.

The Election Commission said, the report from the State Government confirmed that Dr Ajoy Kumar sustained minor injuries in an unlawful rally and it is not true that he received serious injuries.

A three-member delegation of CPI(M) led by Comrade Sitaram Yechuri, PBM Com. Nilotpal Basu & Central Secretariat member Muralidharan met the full Election Commission and submitted a memorandum regarding the violence unleashed in Tripura.

In a statement, the EC said it had called for explanations from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police after receiving a representation from Congress office-bearers and taking into account other inputs. The officers were asked to explain “why the situation escalated despite a sufficient number of CAPF personnel deployed in the state”.

“The Commission conveyed its displeasure in no uncertain and strongest terms on the violent incident despite the Commission’s strict directions during visit to the state and thereafter,” the EC said.

The EC ordered the suspension and immediate removal of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Jirania sub-division, and the immediate removal of the officers in charge of the Rani Bazar and Jirania police stations.

The EC asked the Chief Secretary and DGP to assess the threat perception to the leaders of various political parties and to provide them with adequate security. The EC also deputed three special observers – retired bureaucrats Yogendra Tripathy, Vivek Johri and B Murali Kumar – to take stock of the security situation.

https://www.amazon.in/gp/bestsellers/beauty?encoding=UTF8&linkCode=ib1&tag=tia07-21&linkId=b400c337150823b7c4b504539a9f8b1b&ref=ihub_curatedcontent_e7b9e653-4711-4332-ae1a-8e2c3724cc74