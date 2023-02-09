Election commission taking initiatives to increase voter turnout in Meghalaya

AMN

Tomorrow is the last date for withdrawal of nominations in Meghalaya. Scrutiny process was conducted successfully in all 12 districts across 60 assembly constituencies of Meghalaya yesterday. After scrutiny of nominations papers of 375 candidates were found valid out of which 36 are female candidates. Meanwhile election commission is taking many initiatives to increase voter turnout.

Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya FR Kharkongor said that to increase the voter turnout Commission will give award to the first five voters and five first time voters of every polling station in state.