FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Sep 2022 04:20:58      انڈین آواز

Election Commission seeks limits on cash donations to political parties

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Election Commission has sought limits on cash donations to political parties. In a letter to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has suggested some amendments in the Representation of the People Act to increase transparency and accountability.

Official sources said, the poll body has proposed to decrease the limit of anonymous political donations from 20 thousand rupees to two thousand rupees and sought to restrict cash donations at 20 percent or at maximum of 20 crore rupees out of the total funds received by a party.

The Commission has also suggested that every candidate should open a separate bank account for election purposes, route all expenses and receipts through this account and furnish these details in their account of election expenditure.

Currently, maintaining a separate bank account for poll expenditure is part of instructions, but the poll panel wants it to become part of Conduct of Election Rules.

The proposals are aimed at bringing reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties and also the expenditure incurred by candidates.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

In-form Pranavi starts favourite in the 13th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram,  19 September;  Pranavi Urs who has won five times and fini ...

Four-member Indian Women’s team to take part in International Tent Pegging Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 19 September : Haryana's Ritika Dahiya will spearhead four -member Indian Wome ...

Women’s Cricket: India beat England by 7 wickets in 1st ODI of 3-match series

AMN In Women's Cricket, India beat England by seven wickets in the first One-Day International of 3-match s ...

خبرنامہ

“خواتین صنعت میں قائدانہ کردار ادا کریں “

ملیحہ اختر صنعت اور کاروبار میں خواتین کی عدم شراکت داری پر ...

ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کی آمدنی غیر مسلموں سے کم کیوں ہے؟

جاوید اخترسماجی امور کے حوالے سے سرگرم بین الاقوامی تنظیم آک ...

بینک مقامی زبان کو ترجیح دیں: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نے بینکوں سے کہا کہ وہ یقینی بنائیں کہ فرنٹ لائن ع ...

MARQUEE

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart