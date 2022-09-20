Election Commission seeks limits on cash donations to political parties

WEB DESK

The Election Commission has sought limits on cash donations to political parties. In a letter to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has suggested some amendments in the Representation of the People Act to increase transparency and accountability.

Official sources said, the poll body has proposed to decrease the limit of anonymous political donations from 20 thousand rupees to two thousand rupees and sought to restrict cash donations at 20 percent or at maximum of 20 crore rupees out of the total funds received by a party.

The Commission has also suggested that every candidate should open a separate bank account for election purposes, route all expenses and receipts through this account and furnish these details in their account of election expenditure.

Currently, maintaining a separate bank account for poll expenditure is part of instructions, but the poll panel wants it to become part of Conduct of Election Rules.

The proposals are aimed at bringing reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties and also the expenditure incurred by candidates.