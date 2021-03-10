India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
Election Commission removes West Bengal Director-General of Police

Election Commission ordered the removal of West Bengal Director-General of Police, Virendra yesterday. It has appointed P Nirajnayan as DG and IGP in his place with immediate effect. EC said the decision has been taken after reviewing the poll preparedness in the state.

The Election Commission of India has transferred the Director General of Police Sh Virendra in poll bound West Bengal. After a review meeting on the poll preparedness yesterday evening, the ECI has ordered the Chief Secretary of the state to transfer Virendra, 1985 batch IPS OFFICER and appoint Nirajnayan Pandey , 1987 Batch IPS OFFICER as the DGP of the state. The ECI also ordered not to give any posting to Virendra which is directly or indirectly related to conduct of elections.

