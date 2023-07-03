Election Commission launches web portal for filing of Contribution Reports

It also offers Audited Annual Accounts and Election Expenditure Statements by Political Parties

Political parties will now be able to file their financial accounts online to the Election Commission. The Commission has launched a web-portal for filing of Contribution Report, Audited Annual Account and Election Expenditure Statements by Political Parties.

These financial statements are required to be submitted by political parties to the poll body from time to time as per the Representation of People’s Act and transparency guidelines. In a letter to all political parties, the Commission said that the facility has been created to facilitate political parties in overcoming the difficulties in physical filing of reports and to ensure timely filing of financial statements.

The online availability of the data is expected to enhance the level of compliance and transparency. The portal also has a facility for sending reminders in the form of messages on the registered mobile number and registered emails of the authorised representatives of the political party. The Poll Panel has said the political parties not wishing to file the financial report through online mode will have to convey the reasons for not filing on-line to it in writing and may continue to file its reports in hard copy along with CDs and Pen drive.