इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2024 09:22:24      انڈین آواز

Election Commission Directs top officials to keep strict Vigil along Borders during 2024 LS Elections

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Election Commission today directed Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police of all States and Union Territories to keep a strict vigil along interstate and international borders to plug the inflow of illicit liquor, cash, drugs, arms and freebies.

The Commission has also directed them to ensure peaceful and inducement-free General Elections in 2024. The Election Commission today held a meeting with all States and Union Territories in New Delhi to review and assess the law and order situation. In a statement, the Commission said, the purpose of the combined review meeting was to bring all concerned stakeholders together for seamless coordination and cooperation amongst officials along with central agencies guarding the borders. The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Kumar underscored the Commission’s commitment to ensuring free, fair, peaceful and inducement-free elections. He also called upon all stakeholders to work together seamlessly to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a level playing field. Mr Kumar directed States and UTs to ensure that every voter can exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation.

During the meeting, the Commission also reviewed support from the Indian Air Force and State Civil Aviation Department for sorties to ferry polling teams in challenging regions of 11 States like Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The directions were given for adequate security measures to safeguard political functionaries and candidates based on threat perception, particularly in states like Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir.

