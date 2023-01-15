FreeCurrencyRates.com

Election Commission calls all-party meeting tomorrow to discuss Remote Voting Machine

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission has called presidents, chairpersons and general secretaries of all national parties for a meeting tomorrow to discuss and demonstrate the Remote Voting Machine.

The Technical Expert Committee members will also be present in the meeting. The poll body has proposed the introduction of ‘remote voting’ for domestic migrants, using a multi-constituency electronic voting machine that will retain all security features of the EVMs currently in use.

This modified form of EVM can handle up to 72 multiple constituencies from a single remote polling booth. The initiative, if implemented, can lead to a social transformation for the migrants.

The EC has also solicited written views of recognised political parties by the 31st of January on various related issues including changes required in legislation, administrative procedures and voting method, if any other, for domestic migrants.

Based on the feedback received from multiple stakeholders and the demonstration of the prototype, the Commission will take care of the process of implementing the remote voting method.

