इंडियन आवाज़     24 Apr 2023 05:44:49      انڈین آواز
Election Campaign reaches its peak in Karnataka

AMN

The election Campaign for the May 10 Assembly election has reached its peak in Karnataka. Several senior leaders are campaigning for their candidates in Karnataka today. Today is the last day to withdraw the nomination.

Summer heat has made no difference to the high decibel election campaign in Karnataka. Among those who are campaigning today in the state are Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda. From Congress party their National President Mallikarjuna Kharge and State President D K Shivakumar are campaigning. Tomorrow the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting at T Nasipura and Krishnarajanagar. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was in Davangere today campaigning for BJP candidates. For JD(S), their top leader Deve Gowda is campaigning in Tumkuru today. Aam Aadmi cadres and a number of other regional parties and Independents are campaigning across the state today.

