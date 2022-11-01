Election campaign gain momentum in Himachal Pradesh

AMN

With 11 days left for polling for the 14th Vidhan Sabha in Himachal Pradesh, the election campaign has been intensified across the state. Apart from the two major political parties BJP and Congress, star campaigners of other parties are urging public support by holding election rallies in favor of their candidates.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day state visit addressed election public meetings at Singhuta in Bhatiyat assembly constituency of Chamba district, Karsog in Mandi district and Bhattakufar suburb of Shimla city today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Himachal has progressed on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders do not have any issues. Amit Shah said that the Congress party does the politics of regionalism, while the BJP has done uniform development in Himachal.

He said that Himachal is also known as Dev Bhoomi as well as Veer Bhoomi and from here most of the youth join the army to serve the country.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a press conference in Shimla today that the Jai Ram government has implemented various welfare schemes run by the Modi government in a better way. The Union Minister said the Central Government has changed one and a half thousand such laws which were not in public interest and it was necessary to change them with time. On the matter of OPS, Jitendra Singh said this issue will be dealt with sensitively and considering every aspect, a decision will be taken in the interest of all.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur addressed election meetings at various places for BJP candidate Ramesh Dhawala in Dehra, Kangra district. The Union Minister said the BJP had promised fear and corruption-free governance, which has been fulfilled and there has been transparency in the tenure of the Modi government. He also mentioned about the various development projects given by the Center to Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

On the other hand, Major General Dharamvir Singh Rana, in-charge of Congress Ex-Servicemen Department and Vice President of Congress Committee, alleged that the Agneepath scheme brought by the Central Government is playing with the security of the country. He further said the central government has not implemented this OROP scheme as per its definition and due to this the ex-servicemen are protesting at Jantar Mantar.