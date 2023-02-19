इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2023 03:30:39      انڈین آواز
Election Campaign at peak in Nagaland

AMN / KOHIMA

With just a few days left for the Nagaland Assembly Election, Campaigning in state is at its highest peak as several political leaders and star campaigners of different parties are aggressively campaigning for its party’s candidates.

Political Leaders are leaving no stone unturned in wooing the electorates, promising to bring peace and all-around development to the State. The arrival of more BJP central leaders is expected in the State for campaigning. A total of 183 candidates from 12 political parties are in the fray for the upcoming State Assembly election, which is scheduled on February 27.

Star campaigner and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswas Sarma will be campaigning tomorrow at Local Ground Bhandari town under Wokha district for sitting MLA and BJP candidate from 40 Assembly Constituencies, Mmnhonlumo Kikon who is also the National BJP spokesperson.

The campaign will be joined by Star campaigners National BJP Spokesperson Nalin Kohli and alliance NDPP party General Secretary Abu Metha. President of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale will also be addressing a public rally at Tseminyu town tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and various union Ministers will be arriving in the state in the next two days. As informed by the BJP Spokesperson Nalin Kohli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive in the State before the conclusion of the election campaign.

