Elaborate arrangements made for polling in Meghalaya on Monday

AMN

Elaborate arrangements have been made amidst tight security for polling in Meghalaya on Monday. All poll parties have reached their respective polling stations. Over 21 lakh 40 thousand electors will exercise their franchise at 3,419 polling stations in 59 Assembly constituencies in the state. The election for Sohiong constituency was adjourned following the demise of a candidate. A total of 369 candidates including 36 women are in the fray while 14 political parties including 4 national parties fielded their candidates.

Polling will be held from 7 AM to 4 PM tomorrow. Photeitsim polling station in Ranikor Constituency in Southwest Khasi Hills district, has the minimum number of 34 voters whereas the Chandmary polling station in North Tura constituency has the maximum number of 1,318 voters in the state.

Nine polling stations in the state have less than hundred voters while 43 have over 1,100 electors each.

Meanwhile, the authorities have arranged webcasting from about thousand polling stations to ensure free and fair polling. Meanwhile, 119 companies of armed police forces have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling in Meghalaya.