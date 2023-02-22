इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2023 08:08:41      انڈین آواز
Eknath Shinde named Shiv Sena chief leader

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was named the Shiv Sena chief leader following the national executive meeting of the party yesterday. This was the first national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena after Eknath Shinde got the party’s name and election symbol. After the meeting, state minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said that in this executive meeting, CM Eknath Shinde was elected as the Chief leader of the party.

He informed that many important proposals were presented in this meeting, including the proposal to give Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar. Apart from this, a proposal was presented to give more employment opportunities to the local youth in all the projects in the state, and to give the status of elite language to Marathi language.

Several MLAs, MPs and other Shiv Sena leaders who have been working with Shinde since he broke away from the party led by Uddhav Thackeray attended the meeting.

