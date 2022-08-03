FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Aug 2022 10:59:53      انڈین آواز

WEST BENGAL: 8 new ministers inducted into Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet

Leave a comment
Published On: By
  • Babul Supriyo: Minister of State, Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Department of Tourism
  • Tajmul Hossain: Minister of State, Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles
  • Satyajit Barman: Minister of State, Department of School Education
  • Snehasis Chakraborty: Minister of State, Transport Department
  • Birbaha Hansda: Minister of State, Department of Forest and Consumer Affairs (Independent Charge)
  • Biplab Roy Chowdhury: Minister of State, Department of Fisheries (Independent Charge)
  • Partha Bhowmick: Independent Charge, Department of Irrigation and Waterways
  • Udayan Guha: Independent Charge, North Bengal Development Department
  • Pradeep Majumdar: Independent Charge, Department of Panchayats and Rural Development
  • Ministers of state (independent charge) Birbaha Hansda, Biplab Roy Chowdhury take oath, media reports

S MOIN / KOLKATA

Eight new ministers were inducted into the West Bengal cabinet today. Minister of State Birbaha Hansda has been elevated to the rank of Minister of State with independent charge.

Governor La Ganesha administered the oath to the new ministers in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan this afternoon. Five new cabinet ministers took oath in the first phase. They are Babul Supriya, Snehashis Chakraborty, Udayan Guha, Partha Bhowmik, and Pradeep Majumdar.

After that, two independent ministers of state – Birbaha Hansda and Biplab Roy Chowdhury – took oath one by one. In the third phase, two ministers of state- Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Burman – took the oath. Administrative sources indicated that the portfolios of the new ministers will be distributed today.

Earlier addressing the media, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pointed out that several departments were currently functioning without any dedicated minister so a reshuffle was necessary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess Olympiad: Indian B beat Spain, Gukesh stuns favourite Shirov

Harpal Singh Bedi Young Grandmaster D Gukesh caused a big upset by defeating former World Championship chal ...

Indian swimmers Kushagra Rawat, Advait Page qualify for men’s 1500m freestyle final

On the fifth day of Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, Indian swimmers Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page qualify f ...

CWG Women Hockey: England overpower India 3-1

Harpal Singh Bedi India suffered their first defeat in three outings as they went down to England 3-1 in th ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart