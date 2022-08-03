WEST BENGAL: 8 new ministers inducted into Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet

Babul Supriyo: Minister of State, Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Department of Tourism

Tajmul Hossain: Minister of State, Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles

Satyajit Barman: Minister of State, Department of School Education

Snehasis Chakraborty: Minister of State, Transport Department

Birbaha Hansda: Minister of State, Department of Forest and Consumer Affairs (Independent Charge)

Biplab Roy Chowdhury: Minister of State, Department of Fisheries (Independent Charge)

Partha Bhowmick: Independent Charge, Department of Irrigation and Waterways

Udayan Guha: Independent Charge, North Bengal Development Department

Pradeep Majumdar: Independent Charge, Department of Panchayats and Rural Development

Ministers of state (independent charge) Birbaha Hansda, Biplab Roy Chowdhury take oath, media reports



S MOIN / KOLKATA

Eight new ministers were inducted into the West Bengal cabinet today. Minister of State Birbaha Hansda has been elevated to the rank of Minister of State with independent charge.

Governor La Ganesha administered the oath to the new ministers in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan this afternoon. Five new cabinet ministers took oath in the first phase. They are Babul Supriya, Snehashis Chakraborty, Udayan Guha, Partha Bhowmik, and Pradeep Majumdar.

After that, two independent ministers of state – Birbaha Hansda and Biplab Roy Chowdhury – took oath one by one. In the third phase, two ministers of state- Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Burman – took the oath. Administrative sources indicated that the portfolios of the new ministers will be distributed today.

Earlier addressing the media, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pointed out that several departments were currently functioning without any dedicated minister so a reshuffle was necessary.