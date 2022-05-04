FreeCurrencyRates.com

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Bangladesh

WEB DESK

Eid-ul-Fitr,the most important festival of Muslims was celebrated with joy and reverence on Tuesday in Bangladesh. Traditional congregation was held at the National Eidgah Maidan and other places in Dhaka after two years due to the Corona pandemic. Thousands of people including eminent persons, political personalities and others took part in the Eid congregation held in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and the Rapid Action Battalion made extensive security arrangements at the prayer venue to ensure safety and security of the people. A four-tier security arrangement was put in place in and around the National Eidgah Maidan in Dhaka.

The largest Eid congregation in Asia was held at the Sholakia Eidgah Maidan in Kishoreganj where close to 3 lakh people took part in the congregations, reports UNB. Special security arrangement with CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, deployment of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was made at the venue to ensure safety of the devotees.

The roads in Dhaka town were deserted as millions of people left the capital city to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at their ancestral places. Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said on Tuesday that over 1 crore mobile phone users left Dhaka in the last five days before the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. In the last three days alone more than 72 lakh mobile SIM users left Dhaka, said the Minister.

