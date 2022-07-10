FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jul 2022 11:43:19      انڈین آواز

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervour across India

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

Eid-ul-Azha, the festival of sacrifice was celebrated with religious fervour and due reverence across India on Sunday. The faithful offered Eid namaaz or prayers in Eidgahs and mosques this morning. Later they exchanged Eid greetings.

In Delhi, main congregations were held at Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Mosque and Shahi Eidgah. Speaking on the occasion, the Imams,who led the prayers appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony and prayed for the peace and progress of the country.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated to commemorate the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son in obedience of God’s command.

Reports of Eid prayers congregations have also come in from other parts of the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS


 Women World Cup Hockey: It is do or die for India as they take on Spain in a crossover match

Harpal Singh Bedi It is do or die scenario for India as they face Spain in the Women’s Hockey World Cup ...

Sports Ministry  launches revised schemes of Cash Awards, National Welfare and Pension to sportspersons

By  Harpal Singh Bedi  The Union Government on Friday launched revised schemes of Cash Awards, National W ...

Sports Minister reviews India’s preparation for the Commonwealth Games 

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sports minister Anurag Thakur reviewed country's preparation for the Commonwe ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart