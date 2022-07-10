Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervour across India

AMN

Eid-ul-Azha, the festival of sacrifice was celebrated with religious fervour and due reverence across India on Sunday. The faithful offered Eid namaaz or prayers in Eidgahs and mosques this morning. Later they exchanged Eid greetings.

In Delhi, main congregations were held at Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Mosque and Shahi Eidgah. Speaking on the occasion, the Imams,who led the prayers appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony and prayed for the peace and progress of the country.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated to commemorate the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son in obedience of God’s command.

Reports of Eid prayers congregations have also come in from other parts of the country.