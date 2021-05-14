Eid being celebrated in India amid Covid restrictions

AMN /
Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in most parts of the country tomorrow. Earlier, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari had appealed to people to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at their homes in view of Coronavirus pandemic.
Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Mosque, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed had also made similar appeal. Several other Muslim clerics and scholars asked the people to celebrate the festival with simplicity and offer Eid prayers adhering to Corona guidelines.