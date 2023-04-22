Eid Al Fitr fireworks adorn UAE skies

WEB DESK

Abu Dhabi and Dubai celebrated Eid Al Fitr in spectacular style on Friday as fireworks displays lit up the sky above Yas Island, Global Village, as well as other parts of the UAE.

In the capital, fireworks lit up the Corniche and Yas Bay at 9pm, while those celebrating Eid in the Al Dhafra region were treated to a display over the Khor Al Bazim lagoon.

This joyous occasion reflects the importance of Islam in the lives of Emiratis and residents, strengthening family and community relationships.

One of the traditions of Eid Al Fitr is the display of fireworks in the night sky, and the United Arab Emirates is known for its spectacular shows.The UAE is renowned for its impressive fireworks displays, and during Eid Al Fitr, the skies are illuminated with an array of colorful explosions. The country’s major cities, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, host extravagant shows that attract locals and tourists alike.

Dubai Police have confirmed that they have completed all necessary preparations with partners to ensure a safe and joyous celebration of Eid Al-Fitr. Families enjoyed the dazzling Eid fireworks display at Jumeirah Beach and at global village.At Global Village in Dubai fireworks will be repeated every night at 9pm, until April 30 when the park closes for summer.However, the federal government has imposed severe penalties for the illegal use of fireworks.

It is worth noting that in all countries in the GCC, Eid Al Fitr celebrations commenced on April 21st. Oman ,Iran, Iraq are celebrating Eid today onwards.