इंडियन आवाज़     22 Apr 2023 06:27:25      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Eid Al Fitr fireworks adorn UAE skies

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Abu Dhabi and Dubai celebrated Eid Al Fitr in spectacular style on Friday as fireworks displays lit up the sky above Yas Island, Global Village, as well as other parts of the UAE.

In the capital, fireworks lit up the Corniche and Yas Bay at 9pm, while those celebrating Eid in the Al Dhafra region were treated to a display over the Khor Al Bazim lagoon.

This joyous occasion reflects the importance of Islam in the lives of Emiratis and residents, strengthening family and community relationships.

One of the traditions of Eid Al Fitr is the display of fireworks in the night sky, and the United Arab Emirates is known for its spectacular shows.The UAE is renowned for its impressive fireworks displays, and during Eid Al Fitr, the skies are illuminated with an array of colorful explosions. The country’s major cities, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, host extravagant shows that attract locals and tourists alike.

Image

Dubai Police have confirmed that they have completed all necessary preparations with partners to ensure a safe and joyous celebration of Eid Al-Fitr. Families enjoyed the dazzling Eid fireworks display at Jumeirah Beach and at global village.At Global Village in Dubai fireworks will be repeated every night at 9pm, until April 30 when the park closes for summer.However, the federal government has imposed severe penalties for the illegal use of fireworks.

It is worth noting that in all countries in the GCC,  Eid Al Fitr celebrations commenced on April 21st. Oman ,Iran, Iraq are celebrating Eid today onwards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانسیسی مسلمانوں میں تصوف کا خاص ذوق پایا جاتا ہے : پروفیسر اقتدار محمد خان

موجودہ مغرب میں فرانس تصوف کا اہم مرکز/پروفیسر الیگزینڈر پاپ ...

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart